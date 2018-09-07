FA Celebrate Launch of First Fully Professional WSL Season With Inspirational Next Generation Film

The FA Women's Super League enters a brand new fully professional era this weekend, with holders Chelsea looking to win their third WSL crown in four seasons.

The Blues went unbeaten throughout the entire 2017/18 season, seeing off nearest rivals Manchester City by six points, as well as reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

This season though, they head into a revamped format alongside 10 other sides as the WSL plunges into the full professional ranks - with a complete overhaul to the structure of women's football having taken place.

To reflect the changes, the FA have created a short film that "celebrates what is a landmark moment for women’s football and the realisation that girls of all ages can now aspire to have a career in football."

The journey of youngsters telling their parents or teacher they want to become professional footballers starts off the film, culminating in a host of current stars proudly stating they have achieved their lifelong ambition of turning pro - including Lionesses' Fran Kirby and Jordan Nobbs.

11-year old Lottie, who stars in the film and looks up to West Ham United Women's forward Rosie Kmita, said: “One day I’d like to follow in her footsteps and play for West Ham in the FA WSL.

Image by Toby Cudworth

"I’d like to be a footballer because I want to inspire other girls to work hard and follow their dreams.”

Hammers star Kmita, who became the first player to sign professional terms at the club in June, believes the new structure symbolises a significant change in the landscape of women's football.

“I came across a lot of doubters who said I wouldn’t be able to do this as a career, but now I can say to these girls, you can and you will, if you put your mind to it and believe in yourself.”

Image by Toby Cudworth

The WSL season kicks off this weekend as Arsenal take on Liverpool in Sunday's early kick-off, before champions Chelsea face heavyweight rivals Manchester City at Kingsmeadow, live on BT Sport.