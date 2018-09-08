Genoa President Lifts Lid on How Napoli Narrowly Missed Out on Securing Juve Stopper Mattia Perin

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Genoa president, Enrico Preziosi has revealed Napoli could have secured the signature of goalkeeper Mattia Perin ahead of Juventus had they not left their approach until the last opportune moment. 

Napoli had been strongly linked with Perin, 25, throughout the summer having developed a need to fill the position in between the sticks following Pepe Reina's move to Milan.

However, the Italian stopper eventually sealed a switch to Juventus in a deal worth in the region of €12m to act as deputy to new number one Wojciech Szczesny, following Gianluigi Buffon's departure. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The details of how the deal came about were disclosed by Preziosi when speaking to Radio Marte, via Football Italia, as he voiced his disappointment in seeing the 25-year-old take a regular spot on the bench.


He said: “We pointed out that there was the possibility of Perin, but Napoli were after [Bernd] Leno. 

“The Azzurri even made a bigger offer than Juventus did, but by then it was done with the Bianconeri. Maybe they realised a bit late, it’s a shame because I’m sorry to see him on the Juventus bench,” he added.

After missing out on Perin to Juventus and Leno to Arsenal, the Partenopei eventually found their man in the Gunners' David Ospina who signed on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day. 

The 30-year-old missed the club's opening day victory over Lazio but went on to feature in Napoli's next two league games against Milan and Sampdoria, which resulted in a victory and a defeat respectively - where the club currently sit fifth in Serie A. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)