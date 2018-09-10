Barcelona Offered Chance to Sign World Cup Winner Benjamin Pavard From Stuttgart

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

The door has been opened for Barcelona to make an approach for Benjamin Pavard, the Stuttgart right back who won the World Cup with France during the summer.

Pavard's value has risen considerably since the World Cup, where he emerged from relative obscurity to become an important player on Les Bleus' road to glory.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

He does not have a release clause in his contract with Stuttgart, but according to Mundo Deportivo the German side are willing to let him leave for €35m next summer and have informed Barcelona as much.

This fee is high enough that it would be a club record for Stuttgart, but low enough that it could be tempting for Barcelona. However, Sergi Roberto is their regular right back so they are in no rush to sign another.

Pavard is also capable of playing as a centre back, but Barca spent €35m on another Frenchman, Clement Lenglet, in that position during the summer. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pavard has been mentioned in connection with Bayern Munich, with the player previously denying he has already agreed a deal with the Bundesliga champions. 

The Frenchman's most memorable moment of the World Cup was a stunning strike against Argentina which was named goal of the tournament.

More Soccer

