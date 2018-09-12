'Please Bring Him Back': Newcastle Fans Respond to Former Swiss Defender's Continued Career Rise

Since leaving Newcastle United on a permanent transfer in 2017, defender Kevin Mbabu’s career has been on the rise, with the latest addition to his upward curve coming in his recent international debut for Switzerland - and Newcastle fans are now keen on his return.

Mbabu joined the Magpies in 2013 after impressing on trial at Tyneside, but went on to make just five first team appearances for Newcastle in four years at St James’ Park, with only three of those outings in the Premier League.

The defender was loaned out to Rangers and Young Boys during his time with the Magpies and went on to complete a permanent switch to the Swiss club in 2017, where he has recently helped his side qualify for the group stage of this season's Champions League.

His performances in his homeland had attracted attention from his old fans on Tyneside, and his recent debut for the Swiss national team during the 6-0 win over Iceland in the UEFA Nations League has seen Mbabu gain further calls from St James’ Park to return to his former side.

The 23-year-old defender has clearly earned the appreciation of Newcastle fans for his development since departing Tyneside, and Toon fanatics now appear as keen as ever to see their former player make a comeback in the Premier League.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez’s side have failed to win a Premier League game so far this season, losing three of their four matches, and Benitez’s defensive troubles have only been worsened by off-field issues with captain Jamaal Lascelles, which has seen the defender miss the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea over disagreements with the club.

Mbabu’s recent performances will have risen to the attention of Newcastle fans all the more in light of their recent struggles. Here is a selection of how Toon fans reacted to Mbabu’s Switzerland debut on Twitter…