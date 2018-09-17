Leon Osman Praises West Ham New Boy Following Impressive Performance in Weekend Win

By 90Min
September 17, 2018

West Ham won their first three points of the season in a 3-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park, and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman was especially impressed by Andriy Yarmolenko's performance for the Hammers. 

Osman played against Yarmolenko in Everton's 5-2 Europa League defeat to Dynamo Kiev back in 2015, and it was then he first noticed the Ukrainian's unique characteristics as a winger, explaining in his column for the BBC

“When I first came up against him, I was surprised by his trickery and guile on the ball for a guy of his size – usually someone of his stature is a centre-forward. 

"But he had a real winger’s ability, only at the size of a striker.


“That is what sets him apart, and it certainly makes him more noticeable when you face him on the field. 

"It has taken him a few weeks to get into the starting line-up, possibly while he adjusted to the Premier League and what his new manager wanted from him, but when he got his chance he took it.

"You saw the whole team grow in confidence from the moment he put West Ham in front and it is important they build on that feeling, especially when you consider who they are playing next."

West Ham host Chelsea and then Manchester United next in the Premier League, and the Hammers would do well to come away with any points from those two fixtures. Their win against Everton, however, gives them some breathing space and a little confidence ahead of such a tough run of fixtures. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)