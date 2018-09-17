Leon Osman Praises West Ham New Boy Following Impressive Performance in Weekend Win

West Ham won their first three points of the season in a 3-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park, and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman was especially impressed by Andriy Yarmolenko's performance for the Hammers.

Osman played against Yarmolenko in Everton's 5-2 Europa League defeat to Dynamo Kiev back in 2015, and it was then he first noticed the Ukrainian's unique characteristics as a winger, explaining in his column for the BBC:

4 - Andriy Yarmolenko is the fourth Ukrainian player to score in the Premier League (also Rebrov, Shevchenko and Voronin) and the first since Andriy Voronin for Liverpool against Spurs in May 2008. Quartet. pic.twitter.com/8IKEckZrOe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2018

“When I first came up against him, I was surprised by his trickery and guile on the ball for a guy of his size – usually someone of his stature is a centre-forward.

“That is what sets him apart, and it certainly makes him more noticeable when you face him on the field.

"It has taken him a few weeks to get into the starting line-up, possibly while he adjusted to the Premier League and what his new manager wanted from him, but when he got his chance he took it.

"You saw the whole team grow in confidence from the moment he put West Ham in front and it is important they build on that feeling, especially when you consider who they are playing next."

West Ham host Chelsea and then Manchester United next in the Premier League, and the Hammers would do well to come away with any points from those two fixtures. Their win against Everton, however, gives them some breathing space and a little confidence ahead of such a tough run of fixtures.