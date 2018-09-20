Chelsea begins a run at what it hopes is a second Europa League title when it opens group play at PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The Blues are back in Europe's secondary competition after failing to qualify for the Champions League and will look to replicate the success of their 2012-13 team, which won the competition after topping Benfica in the final. Chelsea, which is a perfect 5-0-0 to open play in the Premier League this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, is grouped with PAOK, BATE Borisov and Vidi in a quartet it is favored to win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch via subscription to B/R Live.

