20-year-old American soccer sensation Christian Pulisic has had quite a week. On Saturday morning he scored his second goal in just five days to tie Dortmund with Hoffenheim at the 84-minute mark.

Pulisic netted BVB's only goal of the game on an assist from captain Marco Reus, saving Dortmund from a loss and securing another point with the draw.

Saturday morning's goal comes on the heels of Pulisic's game-winner in the Champions League on his 20th birthday on Tuesday. Two goals in two games is not a bad way to start out your twenties, Pulisic.

Watch the game-tying goal below:

Christian Pulisic’s equalizer, assisted by Marco Reus. pic.twitter.com/JI5s9QsJaG — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 22, 2018

Dortmund finished the match in a 1-1 tie with Hoffenheim.