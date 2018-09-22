Watch: Christian Pulisic Nets His Second Goal in Five Days, Ties Game for Dortmund

Pulisic netted his second goal in his second game this week.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

20-year-old American soccer sensation Christian Pulisic has had quite a week. On Saturday morning he scored his second goal in just five days to tie Dortmund with Hoffenheim at the 84-minute mark. 

Pulisic netted BVB's only goal of the game on an assist from captain Marco Reus, saving Dortmund from a loss and securing another point with the draw. 

Saturday morning's goal comes on the heels of Pulisic's game-winner in the Champions League on his 20th birthday on Tuesday. Two goals in two games is not a bad way to start out your twenties, Pulisic. 

Watch the game-tying goal below:

Dortmund finished the match in a 1-1 tie with Hoffenheim.

