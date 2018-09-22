Milan Midfielder Insists the Whole Squad Needs to Adopt Gonzalo Higuain's Winning Mentality

September 22, 2018

Milan star Franck Kessié believes that the club can learn a thing or two from summer signing Gonzalo Higuaín, namely the former Juventus striker's "mentality is to win every" game.


Higuaín was involved in one of the most high profile deals of the transfer window, eventually agreeing to move to San Siro on a season-long loan which can be made permanent next season. Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci also switched between Milan and Juventus during the summer.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Following his arrival at MilanHiguaín has already scored in Serie A and the Europa League, and first team midfielder Kessié believes that the squad need to adopt the Argentina international's mentality that he has every time he steps on the pitch.


"He’s a great player who scores 20-25 goals every season,” Kessié told Sky (via Football Italia). "That’s what we need, he gives a lot to the team and it does so much knowing we can rely on giving him the ball. It’s normal for a team like Milan to have that kind of striker.

"His mentality is to win every time, and he can help the squad in that way too. We must always go onto the pitch with that mentality, like him."

Higuaín is entering his sixth season in Italy following his decision to leave Real Madrid, with 122 goals to his name for Los Blancos. The experienced striker maintained a brilliant strike rate with Napoli, but his form somewhat dipped in Turin.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Milan will be hoping that Higuaín can return to his clinical best over the course of this season in their hopes of returning to the Champions League, a competition that the Rossoneri haven't featured in since the 2013/14 campaign.

