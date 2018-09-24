Unai Emery Says Arsenal Won With 'a Smile' After Strong Second Half Performance Against Everton

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said his side finished with 'a smile on our face' after the 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, where visitors Everton arguably had the better of the chances, the Gunners recovered and seized control after the interval.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough to give Emery his fifth consecutive victory in all competitions and the London club's first clean sheet of the season.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Arsenal boss Emery said, via BBC Sport: "We are happy because we wanted to win for our supporters, to continue improving, and the three points are very important.





"We didn't control the match like we wanted to in the first half, but our goalkeeper had a good performance to keep us in it. We controlled the match better in the second half and didn't concede the chances we did in the first period. We finished the match with a smile on our face.



"We said we need a bit more at the break and the goal for Alex Lacazette is a good confidence-booster."

Despite earning a clean sheet, Emery's side still looked shaky defensively and were asked a number of questions by the Everton attacking forwards.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Arsenal face a midweek Carabao Cup clash with Brentford, before facing Watford at the Emirates on Saturday in their next Premier League clash.