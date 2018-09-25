James Milner Pokes Fun at FIFA Puskas Award as He Congratulates Mohamed Salah for Winning Goal

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has poked fun at teammate Mohamed Salah winning the FIFA Puskas award for his strike against Everton in a Merseyside derby last season, suggesting it was only the Egyptian's 'seventh best' goal of the campaign.


The Puskas Award is handed to the scorer of the 'most beautiful' goal each year, with many expecting it to go to either Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale for their spectacular Champions League bicycle kicks. So when Salah's name was read out it came as a something of a shock.

"Congrats @MoSalah on your 7th best goal from last season winning goal of the year," Milner said as he took to Twitter to applaud his Anfield colleague.

The Puskas Award is decided by a public vote and perhaps the impact of Salah's incredible Premier League Golden Boot winning season swayed supporters to choose his goal over others.

The player, who is national hero back home in Egypt, is thought to draw support from most of the north Africa and middle east region, a huge market for fans in modern football.

Salah was also in line for the main Best FIFA Men's Player award alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, ultimately losing out to the latter.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

So far this season, Salah has scored three times for Liverpool in six Premier League games as he looks to try and match, or even better, the incredibly high standards he set for himself.

Speaking last week, manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to dilute the pressure by admitting that he doesn't expect Salah to produce another 44-goal season.

