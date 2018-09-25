Real Madrid Star Isco to Have Surgery for Appendicitis

Real Madrid have confirmed star midfielder Isco is to have surgery after tests by medical staff revealed the player has developed 'acute appendicitis'.

Isco was unsurprisingly absent from training on Tuesday and is set to miss Wednesday's La Liga clash with Sevilla as he recuperates from going under the knife to remove the vestigial organ.

The 26-year-old had played nearly the full game when Real beat Espanyol on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal sat out the Espanyol game as a result of an injury he suffered in the Champions League against Roma a few days earlier and a report from Marca suggests he will not be risked for the fixture at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Instead, Alvaro Odriozola, who was given the nod to make his debut for Real in Carvajal's absence against Espanyol, and Nacho will compete for the vacant position.

Toni Kroos is expected to return to the team after being left out altogether, while Gareth Bale is likely to replace the stricken Isco after remaining an unused substitute against Espanyol.