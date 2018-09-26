Tottenham faces Watford in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Spurs ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions after picking up a 2-1 victory over Brighton during Premier League action. Striker Harry Kane and midfielder Erik Lamela produced goals to put Tottenham back on the right foot and move the club into fifth place in the league table.

Watford is coming off a 1-1 draw against Fulham last week in the Premier League. Despite going winless across its last two matches (it also lost 2-1 to Manchester United earlier this month), Watford remains in fourth place of the Premier League standings.

The two clubs met earlier this month on Sept. 2, when Watford won 2-1 during a league fixture. Spurs remains ahead in the all-time, head-to-head series 29-9-8.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+

