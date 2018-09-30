'I've Had Enough': Arsenal Supporters Growing Weary at Defender's Indigent Displays

It appears that an ever growing percentage of Arsenal supporters have had enough of Shkodran Mustafi's miserable displays.

The Gooners' Twittersphere were out in force after the German failed to impress down at the Emirates Stadium, as the home side left it late to take a 2-0 victory over Watford.

Wonder who will pair next week with Sokratis at CB after that MOTM performance from Holding. Mustafi has to be dropped. #AFC #ARSWAT — Unai's Red and White Army (@goonernikhil) September 30, 2018

Mustafi is a below average player. Constantly makes silly fouls and mistakes that always put the Arsenal in trouble. Hope he gets benched for Sokratis when he comes back. Sokratis-Holding for me as CBs — JuliusC (@JCAFC14) September 30, 2018

With Rob Holding putting in a man of the match performance, it's evident that Arsenal fans are hoping to see a continued change in their starting eleven sooner rather than later.

The Gunners now face a long midweek trip to face Qarabag FK in the Europa League. With the round trip to Azerbaijan over a balky 5,000 miles, the north London side may still be jet-lagged by the time their lunchtime kick-off against Fulham rolls around next Sunday.

Okay @Arsenal from next week can we see a Sokratis-Holding partnership please... I've had enough of Mustafi — Akan Jackson (@AkJackson3) September 29, 2018





How is mustafi actually a centre back for arsenal?! Also how did he ever get in the German national side? Not seen many worse at centre back than him — James Batchelor (@jbatchelor95) September 29, 2018

Whether Unai Emery continues to persist with his man remains to be seen, but with a few waiting in the wings, Mustafi's time at Arsenal could end sooner than he hopes.

With five Premier League victories in a row, the Gunners are quietly going about their business after an early loss to Chelsea.

MB Media/GettyImages

With Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang and Alexandre Lacazette forming a solid partnership up, there is now reason for Arsenal to be optimistic about this campaign. Even though the side may be in a transition phase, finishing higher than last season's 6th position is already a real possibility.