Real Madrid Confirm Key Trio Will Miss Champions League Match With CSKA Moscow

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Real Madrid face a lengthy trip to take on CKSA Moscow in their second Champions League group tie this Tuesday.

As revealed on their official Twitter feed, Los Blancos are to make the journey to Russia without three star names. Gareth BaleSergio Ramos, and Marcelo have all missed out on Julen Lopetegui's 20-man squad. 

Starting with the Welsh winger, it was revealed that Bale suffered an adductor muscle injury in this weekend's Derbi Madrelino. Substituted at half time for Dani Ceballos, it is yet to be seen whether the former Tottenham missing this trip is just a precautionary move. 

Ramos' exclusion is slightly more mystifying, as the club captain didn't look to be struggling at all on Saturday. 

Likely a rotational policy due to the perceived weakness of their upcoming opponents, Los Blancos obviously think they can do without him.

Marcelo has been struggling to get back after suffering a calf strain at Sevilla, and it seems like this one has come a little too soon for him. An incredible overlapping wide outlet for Madrid, the influence of their Brazilian left back was missed against Atletico.

Isco is to sit out the trip as well, with the versatile attacker still recovering from appendicitis. While it was expected he would miss a reasonable portion after the onset of his illness, Real could've really done with his incisive runs for this encounter. 

