Real Madrid Confirm Key Trio Will Miss Champions League Match With CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid face a lengthy trip to take on CKSA Moscow in their second Champions League group tie this Tuesday.

As revealed on their official Twitter feed, Los Blancos are to make the journey to Russia without three star names. Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo have all missed out on Julen Lopetegui's 20-man squad.

📋✅ ¡Estos son los 20 convocados para el encuentro de Champions ante el @pfc_cska! #RMUCL pic.twitter.com/R8XPmPKepR — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 30, 2018

Starting with the Welsh winger, it was revealed that Bale suffered an adductor muscle injury in this weekend's Derbi Madrelino. Substituted at half time for Dani Ceballos, it is yet to be seen whether the former Tottenham missing this trip is just a precautionary move.

Ramos' exclusion is slightly more mystifying, as the club captain didn't look to be struggling at all on Saturday.

Good move by Lopetegui taking the opportunity to rest Sergio Ramos. He’s the only player to have played every single minute this season. Rest needed and a flight to Russia would have been a bit much. Good timing. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 30, 2018

Likely a rotational policy due to the perceived weakness of their upcoming opponents, Los Blancos obviously think they can do without him.

Marcelo has been struggling to get back after suffering a calf strain at Sevilla, and it seems like this one has come a little too soon for him. An incredible overlapping wide outlet for Madrid, the influence of their Brazilian left back was missed against Atletico.

Anyone but Nacho would have been good. We were missing Marcelo's creativity down the left hand flank. Nacho is not creative, and doesn't give us much defensively. https://t.co/EVNWyppb8G — willy bombi (@WillyBambaa) September 30, 2018

Isco is to sit out the trip as well, with the versatile attacker still recovering from appendicitis. While it was expected he would miss a reasonable portion after the onset of his illness, Real could've really done with his incisive runs for this encounter.