Crystal Palace Fans Sceptical Over Surprising Link to Champions League Star

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko has signalled his interest in returning to the Premier League, which triggered instant rumours that Crystal Palace would look to sign the striker - who are in need of an injection of goals in their forward line.

The Eagles are reportedly joined by the likes of Southampton and Cardiff City in contemplating a move for the 32-year-old to address their goal scoring woes, but the Eagles faithful are refusing to buy into the speculation.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Dzeko is currently featuring prominently for Serie A giants Roma, but earlier this week hinted at a potential return to the English top flight three years after departing the Etihad Stadium.

The Bosnian has been lethal in front of goal for the Italian giants, amassing 78 goals in 148 appearances, 39 of which came in his first full season with the club.

Failing to score in any of their home games to date, and Christian Benteke showing no signs of chipping in, Crystal Palace are playing with fire.

However, with the club having shown they are unprepared to splash significant amounts of cash in recent transfer windows, Palace fans on Twitter are not getting too excited about the prospect of Dzeko turning out at Selhurst Park any time soon...

Would absolutely never happen — Merciless Meyer (@OliCPFC) October 16, 2018

i can assure you all of these clubs want Lionel Messi too!! both targets are just as likely as each other. Bore off!! — Rob Coleman (@RobColeman18) October 16, 2018

Do people really think Edin Dzeko will come to Palace 😂🤣 — Osian davis (@osian_davis) October 16, 2018

Imagine believing this 😂 — Laurence Hill (@Laurenc28387855) October 16, 2018

He would be a great addition, but again scepticism prevails...