Nicolo Barella 'Proud' of Transfer Links as Arsenal Become Latest Club to Eye €50m Talent

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Arsenal are the latest top European club now being linked with emerging Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, with the player describing himself as 'proud' to have interest from clubs like the Gunners, Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Inter.

Barella enjoyed a fine 2017/18 Serie A campaign with Cagliari and has started the new season strongly as well. The 21-year-old has also been rewarded with his first two senior caps for Italy in the last few days, featuring against Ukraine and Poland.

It has been suggested that the €50m (£44m) rated talent could be Arsenal's replacement for Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman widely expected to leave as a free agent in summer after running down his contract, or sooner if the club chooses to cash in while they still can.

Speaking about his future, Barella played it cool, but also acknowledged that he is happy to be linked with so many big clubs because it shows that he is doing something right.

"I'm not the one who sorts out the transfers," he is quoted as saying by CalcioMercato after speaking to the media in his native Italy.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"It's the agents, presidents and clubs who do that. I only think about Cagliari and to stay up in the league. We'll see about the rest. The interest from big clubs is pleasing, and makes me proud. It means I'm doing the right things."

Arsenal are looking to extend a winning run to seven consecutive Premier League games when domestic football returns at the weekend. The Gunners host Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)