Jack Wilshere Offers His Thoughts on Former Arsenal Teammate Aaron Ramsey's Contract Situation

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged Arsenal to do everything in their power to retain the services of star man Aaron Ramsey and not allow him to leave on a free transfer.





The former Arsenal youngster claimed the Welshman would get into the team of any of Arsenal's rivals. Wilshere, who broke through into the Arsenal first team alongside Ramsey, spoke highly of his former teammate; explaining that the Welsh star would walk into any Premier League side, and is a potential future captain in north London.

"He's a great guy to have around. He's been at the club so long and knows it inside out."



Jack Wilshere has urged Arsenal to keep "future captain" Aaron Ramsey at the club.



Speaking to the Islington Gazette, the West Ham midfielder said: “I think you’ve got to look at the situation and ask, ‘How many top teams in the Premier League and elsewhere could he get in?', and you’d have to say them all – and that speaks volumes about the type of player he is.

“He’s grown up to be a great player with Arsenal. They could do with someone like him. We know what he can do for the club. For me he’s a future Arsenal captain. I know he loves the club. It’s difficult for me to comment on because I’m not there but I do know he’s a great player – if it was me I know I would want to keep him around.”

Reports have suggested that the Welshman will not be signing a new contract at the Emirates after the Gunners pulled the plug on a new deal.

Terms were agreed between both parties, but Ramsey had yet to put pen to paper. The 27-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract, a decade after joining from Cardiff City.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Everything has been going great with the club,” said Ramsey last week. “We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case. So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.”