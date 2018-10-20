How to Watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla play a La Liga match on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
October 20, 2018

Barcelona hosts Sevilla in a La Liga contest on Saturday, Oct. 20. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Sevilla (5-1-2) which enters the fixture as top of the table with 16 points through eight matches this season. Sevilla is coming off a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in a game that featured goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Barcelona (4-3-1) is winless in each of its last four games. After drawing Girona 2-2, Barça lost 2-1 vs. Leganes, followed by 1-1 draws against Athletic Bilbao and Valencia. Barcelona is currently second in La Liga with 15 points through eight matches.

The two clubs last faced in Supercopa de España in August. Barcelona won the match 2-1 behind goals from Gerard Piqué and Ousmane Dembélé.

How to Watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

