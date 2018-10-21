Leicester Manager Claude Puel Confirms Plans for West Brom Loanee Harvey Barnes

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has ended rumours of youngster Harvey Barnes being recalled by confirming he will stay out on loan until the end of the season.

Barnes is on a season-long loan at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, after signing a new four-year contract with Leicester. The 20-year-old has already impressed at the Hawthorns, with five goals and two assists in 12 league outings.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before their Monday night fixture against Arsenal, Puel said (as per Leicestershire Live): “It is not normal priority to come back in the middle of the season. It would be better for him to continue this way at West Brom.

“For the moment it is a good opportunity to continue his way, with good intensity, good focus, to find good consistency, to continue to improve.”

Barnes has been at the Foxes since he was nine, making his Premier League debut in April in the 0-0 draw against Southampton. He also earned his first call-up for the England U-21 side last week, making his debut in their 2-0 win over Scotland on Tuesday night.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“If we have a problem in the squad, why not? We don’t know what can happen in the transfer window but my priority is for him to remain [at West Brom].

“He is a young player, he is in a good place. He can continue to improve.”

West Brom were confident that they could keep Barnes at the club for the duration of his loan spell, although his contract does include a clause allowing an early return to the King Power Stadium.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

After being relegated from the Premier League for the first time in eight years, West Brom currently sit third in the Championship, just a point off first place Middlesbrough. However their seven-game unbeaten run was ended yesterday, as they lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic.

Leicester currently sit 10th in the Premier League, with four wins and four losses. They travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Monday night, before hosting West Ham on 27 October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)