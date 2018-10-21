Mauricio Pochettino Set to Make Shock Bid for Championship Midfielder to Replace Christian Eriksen

October 21, 2018

Tottenham are lining up a shock £20m move for Blackburn star Bradley Dack, a £750,000 signing for Blackburn last season who has been a standout star in the Championship this term.

Spurs look set to go into the transfer market for Dack after rumours linking midfielder Christian Eriksen to several European clubs. Dack is also on the radar of Gareth Southgate, who is eyeing him up for a potential England call up.

Mauricio Pochettino could also go after fellow Championship star Jack Grealish, after Pochettino admitted that he failed to secure a deal for the Aston Villa attacker in the summer window. Grealish and Dack look set to be Tottenham’s main transfer targets, Dack himself bagging six goals and two assist in the league, with a further two goals and three assists in the Carabao Cup.

The Blackburn midfielder has gone on record to say that he is happy at Rovers and will not try to push through a move to Spurs: “I could have left Blackburn but I’m way happier now than the time I could have left Gillingham,” he told The Sun, as quoted by The Daily Express.

“It’s a massive massive club, I love being here, everything is here to go to the next level. I had conversations with the manager and the club and they said they didn’t want me to leave.

“So I told them I’ll leave it with you, I want to stay, I won't kick up a fuss. I want to be here and if an offer comes in they accept it, then it out of my hands then it becomes my decision.

“I will always back my ability, I think I can go to the top level, and hopefully that will be with Blackburn.”

