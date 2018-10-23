Leicester City Chief on the Brink of Leaving Club for France Following Tempting Proposal

Leicester City chief Eduardo Macia is said to be nearing an exit from the King Power Stadium. The Foxes head of recruitment has apparently been lured by Ligue 1 side Bordeaux with sources saying a deal is "99% done."

Macia was brought to Leicester by Claudio Ranieri in 2016, replacing Steve Walsh following the latter's move to Everton. And the Spaniard has done a very good job, garnering interest from the likes of West Ham, Manchester United and AC Milan.

🔴⚽️Comme évoqué par le @leJDD, l'Espagnol Eduardo Macià Martínez sera à « 99% » le prochain directeur sportif des @girondins ! Son profil a été validé depuis plusieurs semaines par #GACP, #KingStreet et un certain Hugo Varela 😉. #Bordeaux #Girondins #FCGB pic.twitter.com/QYSFEhk3TZ — Clement Carpentier (@clementcarpet) October 21, 2018

Leicester have managed to hold on to the 44-year-old, who has worked as a scout for Liverpool and Valencia in the past, despite the links. But, according to a report from Le Journal Du Dimanche, Bordeaux have convinced Macia he will wield more control working as their director of football.

It is believed that Macia will join the French outfit after the takeover by American investment fund GACP is complete. And reports state that the new owners settled on their decision after being advised by former agent Hugo Varela.

Bordeaux currently sit in the eighth spot on the Ligue 1 table with 14 points from 10 games played. They suffered quite the blow over the summer, losing attacker Malcom to Spanish giants Barcelona, but have signed winger Samuel Kalu from Gent and forward Yann Karamoh on loan from Internazionale to soften the impact.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Malcom, meanwhile, is reported as being frustrated with his role at Barca and is already planning to leave the Camp Nou after only making two appearances so far this season.

The player is now being linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.