PSG vs Napoli Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Key Battle, Team News & More

By 90Min
October 23, 2018

Two European titans clash on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain host Napoli in France in the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli currently top the group after a last gasp win against Liverpool added to their bore draw against Red Star Belgrade, with PSG third due to their loss against the Reds.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, here’s everything you need to know.


Where? Parc des Princes
When? Wednesday 24 October @ 20:00 (BST
How Can I Watch? BT Sport 3

Recent Form


Both teams are in prestigious form. PSG haven’t been affected by losing their Champions League opener against Liverpool, winning their first ten Ligue 1 games, scoring 37 goals in the process.

Napoli, meanwhile, scraped past Liverpool and drew at Red Star Belgrade. Their Serie A form has been mightily impressive, winning seven of their nine league games. In most divisions that would be enough to put you top, but Napoli share Serie A with Juventus.

Key Battle


Edinson Cavani vs. Kalidou Koulibaly

What Cavani does so well for PSG if occupy space for their other speedy, tricky forwards to exploit.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Whenever Neymar or Kylian Mbappe have space to work their magic, it’s usually because Uruguay international Cavani is occupying a few defenders.


Koulibaly is one of the finest defenders in Europe and how he combats Cavani makes for one intriguing clash.

Team News


Left back Layvin Kurzawa, right back Dani Alves and Colin Dagba are all sidelined through injury. Jese Rodriguez has a slight knock, but he would be unlikely to feature even if he was fit.

For Napoli, Vlad Chiriches is absent, while there are also fitness concerns over Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Alex Meret and Faouzi Ghoulam. Simone Verdi is unlikely to feature and Dries Mertens may not make the starting XI.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups


Paris Saint-Germain: Areola; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Rabiot, Verratti; MbappeNeymar, Di Maria; Cavani.


Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Insigne; Mertens, Milik.

Prediction

This should be a lively affair, with both sides favouring free flowing attacking football.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

PSG will rightly be favourites ahead of the cash don’t be surprised if Napoli steal an early goal or two.


Ultimately, the Ligue 1 champions should come out on top.


Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Napoli

