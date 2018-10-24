Two undefeated Champions League teams will square off in a Group B matchup on Wednesday, as Barcelona takes on Inter Milan. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona has cruised thus far in Champions League play, going 2-0-0 with a plus-six goal differential. Barcelona blew out PSV Eindhoven on Sept. 18, then beat Tottenham 4-2 on Oct. 3. The hosts will be without Lionel Messi in the match, however, as he nurses a fractured arm suffered against Sevilla in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Inter Milan boasts only a plus-two goal differential, but they still sit at 2-0-0 in Champions League play. Inter squeaked out a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sept. 18, then won by the same score against PSV on Oct. 3.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision, Univision Deportes

You can watch the match live via FuboTV. You can also watch via B/R Live, Sling TV, WatchTNT, Univision NOW and Univision Deportes En Vivo.

