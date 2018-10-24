How to Watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Barcelona vs Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

By Michael Shapiro
October 24, 2018

Two undefeated Champions League teams will square off in a Group B matchup on Wednesday, as Barcelona takes on Inter Milan. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

Barcelona has cruised thus far in Champions League play, going 2-0-0 with a plus-six goal differential. Barcelona blew out PSV Eindhoven on Sept. 18, then beat Tottenham 4-2 on Oct. 3. The hosts will be without Lionel Messi in the match, however, as he nurses a fractured arm suffered against Sevilla in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Inter Milan boasts only a plus-two goal differential, but they still sit at 2-0-0 in Champions League play. Inter squeaked out a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sept. 18, then won by the same score against PSV on Oct. 3. 

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via B/R LiveSling TV, WatchTNT, Univision NOW and Univision Deportes En Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

