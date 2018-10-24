Chelsea Confirm Marcos Alonso Has Signed New Long-Term Contract at Stamford Bridge

Spain international defender Marcos Alonso has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea which runs until 2023, the club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old has been a key part of Chelsea's success since signing on the dotted line back in 2016, following a £20m move from Italian outfit Fiorentina.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rumours have been circulating recently about Alonso's two-year extension after his impressive start to life under Maurizio Sarri.

The club confirmed early on Wednesday that the Spaniard has indeed signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge, keeping the defender tied to the club until 2023.

"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," Alonso told the club's official website. "It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."

Alonso has made 92 appearances for Chelsea since his move to west London two years ago, scoring 15 goals and claiming 11 assists.

Impressively, four of Alonso's assists have come in just nine Premier League appearances this season, offering fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the defender under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

"We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract," director Marina Granovskaia added. "In the past two seasons, he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international."

Although Alonso has become a vital part of the Chelsea set up this season, fans could be forced to wait until the weekend before they can shower the Spain international with praise over his new deal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Alonso was rested during Chelsea's last Europa League match against Videoton, hinting that the defender could also miss their upcoming match against BATE Borisov on Thursday.