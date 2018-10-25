Juventus Chiefs Reiterate Support for 'Professional & Dedicated' Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated that Cristiano Ronado has the full support of the football club, with sporting director Fabio Paratici praising his 'great impact' since arriving in the summer.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July and has made a good start to life in Italy, with five goals and five assists in his first nine Serie A appearances, but his form has been overshadowed by sexual assault allegations dating back to 2009.

Juventus were criticised for an ill-judged statement on the allegations earlier this month, but club chiefs gave a more measured response on Thursday at a shareholders' press conference in Turin, documented on the club's Twitter feed.

Andrea Agnelli: "The events regarding @Cristiano are personal, but I spoke with him and I reiterated that we are here to support him in every way, as well as with all the employees of Juventus." — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 25, 2018

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great example of professionalism and dedication. He has had a great impact," said Paratici.

Agnelli added: "The events regarding Cristiano are personal, but I spoke with him and I reiterated that we are here to support him in every way, as well as with all the employees of Juventus."

Attendees at the press conference also paid tribute to outgoing CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who is leaving the Turinese club after eight successful years.

"Marotta was a very important person, who taught me everything. I am the first to thank him and I will try to do my best so that we feel his departure as little as possible," said Paratici.

Juventus were impressive in a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday and Paratici believes that I Bianconeri are deserving of their favourites tag.

Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here. pic.twitter.com/Tr5gny5Z5A — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 22, 2018

"For some years we have been giving answers at a very high level in Europe," he said. "We are always at a high level and this year we have deserved the tag of favourites.

"As in Manchester, every time we play we know that we can put in great performances."

Juventus host United in their next Champions League match on November 7.