Juventus Chiefs Reiterate Support for 'Professional & Dedicated' Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
October 25, 2018

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated that Cristiano Ronado has the full support of the football club, with sporting director Fabio Paratici praising his 'great impact' since arriving in the summer.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July and has made a good start to life in Italy, with five goals and five assists in his first nine Serie A appearances, but his form has been overshadowed by sexual assault allegations dating back to 2009.

Juventus were criticised for an ill-judged statement on the allegations earlier this month, but club chiefs gave a more measured response on Thursday at a shareholders' press conference in Turin, documented on the club's Twitter feed.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a great example of professionalism and dedication. He has had a great impact," said Paratici.

Agnelli added: "The events regarding Cristiano are personal, but I spoke with him and I reiterated that we are here to support him in every way, as well as with all the employees of Juventus."

Attendees at the press conference also paid tribute to outgoing CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who is leaving the Turinese club after eight successful years.

"Marotta was a very important person, who taught me everything. I am the first to thank him and I will try to do my best so that we feel his departure as little as possible," said Paratici.

Juventus were impressive in a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday and Paratici believes that I Bianconeri are deserving of their favourites tag.

"For some years we have been giving answers at a very high level in Europe," he said. "We are always at a high level and this year we have deserved the tag of favourites. 

"As in Manchester, every time we play we know that we can put in great performances."

Juventus host United in their next Champions League match on November 7.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)