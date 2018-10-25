Liverpool Fans Hail 'Outstanding' Performance After New Signing Shines in Champions League Romp

In last night's Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Although the goals came from Mo Salah (2), Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, Liverpool fans couldn't help but appreciate the dominant performance of their new midfield signing Fabinho.

Fabinho vs Red Star:



72/80 passes completed

20/21 attacking 3rd passes completed

9/12 tackles won - most on the pitch

5 ball recoveries

3/3 attacking aerial duels won

3/3 defensive aerial duels won

2 chances created

1 clearance



Outstanding debut performance🔥🙌 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Yajd13sYL7 — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) October 24, 2018

Despite moving to Merseyside for a reported £39m over the summer, the Brazilian has been used sparingly so far - with Jurgen Klopp only playing the former Monaco man once in the Premier League this season.

However, slowly integrating a new player into the system is a tactic Klopp often deploys. The charismatic manger did the same with left back Andy Robertson when he first joined the club from Hull in 2017.

And if Robertson's form at Liverpool, and Fabinho's performance last night, are anything to go by, you have to admit Klopp knows exactly what he's doing.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

It seems Liverpool fans would be inclined to agree, with a large chunk of their fanbase praising the midfielder's display last night.

Fabinho MOTM for me- what a performance. Quality of opposition a factor, but he was absolutely terrific both on and off the ball. Lost count of how many tackles/interceptions he made to set up an attack- really progressive passing too. Klopp’s patience paying off. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 24, 2018

Fabinho won 75% of 24 (!!!) duels tonight.



Created two chances, completed 20 attacking third passes (joint-most with Gini) and was top for tackles - 9 #LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 24, 2018

Almost as if Klopp knew what he was doing easing Fabinho into the team. — Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) October 24, 2018

Fabinho is everything that Emre Can dreams of being#LIVRED — James (@HotActionKop) October 24, 2018

The Red Star Belgrade players trying to get past Fabinho tonight.... pic.twitter.com/byOEDW9pOa — Danny (@IAmInnocentFFS) October 24, 2018

The fans weren't the only ones to notice the Brazilian's strong performance, with Jurgen Klopp complimenting his new signing's display, before revealing his change of formation was designed to compliment his style of play.

“He played really well. It was good to see. Very aggressive – everything was there. For the first game in a while, his second game from the beginning, it was good. The present for his birthday was not that he was in the starting line-up, it was that we played his favourite system with a double six [two holding midfielders]."

Liverpool will travel to Red Star when the Champions League resumes, with the Reds currently sitting top of the group ahead of rivals Napoli and PSG