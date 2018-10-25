'Mancunian for Life': Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Says He Will Never Coach Another Team in England

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed to never coach another English team, claiming he is a "Mancunian for the rest of my life."

The Spanish tactician led the Manchester outfit to the Premier League title last season in remarkable fashion, setting a points and goals record, as well an unprecedented 19-point distance between first and second place.

Pep Guardiola to BBC Radio 5 Live:



Per quotes cited by The Sun, the Spaniard has declared that it will be impossible to coach another team in England and that he will always be a City fan.





“Statistics and numbers are nice, but numbers are not passion," Guardiola said.





"It does not give you something. It is better to say after 10 years I remember this final and how well we played, to remember the way we have done it.

“Titles are important of course, and they have helped me have jobs and to keep working on my passion.

“But I think all the managers we are happy with our old players, when we can laugh and hug and have a good relation. Everyone loves to be loved, it is the secret of our lives.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“I will be Mancunian for the rest of my life. I will be a Manchester City fan and it will be impossible to train another team like Manchester City in England because I feel love from the people here."

City, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week; a victory that follows a 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League last weekend. The champions set to resume domestic action against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday in the hopes of bagging a third straight win in all competitions.