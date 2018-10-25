Robert Lewandowski Insists He Is 'Very Happy' at Bayern Following Turbulent Start to the Season

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski insists that he is "very happy" at the club after rediscovering his goalscoring touch in recent weeks.

The Poland international's goals have dried up this season and despite scoring twice during Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, Lewandowski still sits behind Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcácer, Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović and Hertha BSC midfielder Ondrej Duda in the goalscoring charts.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Lewandowski found the back of the net once against during the club's win against AEK Athens in the Champions League, but the 30-year-old insists he doesn't want to be in the limelight as Bayern Munich begin to find their feet under new manager Niko Kovač.

"I definitely feel very happy and well in Munich," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "I do my best for the team to win. But it's still about the team, because everyone works hard for success here.





"It's not just me, not just Robert Lewandowski."

"I am used to always being under pressure and playing at the highest level," he added. "That's what the club demands of me, and I also demand that of myself. I can handle it."

Bayern Munich will need Lewandowski to maintain his current form if they want to climb back up the Bundesliga table. The reigning champions will be given a chance to register a third consecutive win on the road to Mainz on Saturday.

The second round of the DFB-Pokal then gets underway against SV Rödinghausen, a team currently in Germany's semi-professional Regionalliga West. Bayern Munich can then start to think about their biggest test of the season against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker next month.