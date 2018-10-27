Cristiano Ronaldo carried the scoring burden for Juventus in its 2–1 win over Empoli on Saturday, scoring goals in the 54th and 70th minute. The star forward now has seven goals in 10 Serie A matches this season.

Ronaldo's first goal of the afternoon came on a penalty kick early in the second half. With undefeated Juventus trailing 1–0 at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy, Ronaldo scorched a goal inside the left goalpost to tie the contest. 16 minutes later he struck again, sending a fantastic, swerving shot from outside the box, which ended in the top left corner giving the keeper zero chance at a potential save. Ronaldo's second goal of the afternoon gave Juventus a lead it would never surrender in a 2–1 victory.

Watch Ronaldo's pair of goals below:

Cristiano Ronaldo wins it for Juventus with a rocket finish 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Z6W4nk5PA7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2018

Ronaldo's scores continued Juventus's impressive start to the Serie A season, now sitting at 9–0–1 on the year, good for top of the table in Serie A. Its next Serie A match will come on Nov. 11, facing A.C. Milan at the San Siro.