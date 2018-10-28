Watch: Eduard Bello Scores, Runs Into the Stands to Propose to His Girlfriend

Eduard Bello had a long run to the stands to make this happen.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 28, 2018

Simply scoring a goal was not enough to make Sunday memorable for Eduard Bello.

Playing in a Chilean Primera Division for Antofagasta against Everton, Bello found himself with an early opportunity to get a goal.

He was able to put one to the back of the net in just the second minute of the game to get the scoring started, but he wasn't done there.

After the goal, Bello immediately sprinted off the pitch and ran into the stands where his girlfriend was waiting with open arms. He then dropped down on one knee and proceeded to get a cheer from the home fans despite being on the away team.

Bello scored a second goal later in the first half, but Everton won the match 3-2. However, it feels like Bello was still the real winner.

