Manuel Pellegrini Shares What Mark Noble Said Following His Straight Red at Leicester

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble received a straight red from referee Michael Oliver following a late challenge on Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this weekend, and Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has shared what the captain said following the incident.

The Hammers were leading 1-0 at the King Power stadium thanks to a close-range effort from Fabian Balbuena after half an hour. However, just eight minutes later, Noble went in late on  Ndidi, catching the Nigerian high on the shin.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Referee Oliver had no hesitation in brandishing the red card despite Noble protesting his innocence following the reckless lunge.


Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Pellegrini addressed the media and told them what the captain had said after being given his marching orders.


"Mark told me he didn't go in with bad intentions, he tried to get the ball. Maybe he arrived late but I can't speak about it," said the Hammers boss as reported by Football.London.

Despite West Ham's resolute defending for two thirds of the game with only 10 men, they eventually had to settle for a share of the spoils as Ndidi got the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Before Noble's dismissal, West Ham were dominating the game and the Hammers will be ruing the sending off of their captain as the three points were snatched away from them by Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, there can be no complaints from West Ham as the challenge was worthy of a straight red and could have seriously hurt Ndidi as the captain's studs planted directly onto the Nigerian's thigh.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)