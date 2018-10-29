Manchester City visits Tottenham in a Premier League match on Monday, Oct. 29. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the contest as one of three unbeatens remaining in the Premier League, and it can go back atop the table with a win. Liverpool currently leads Man City by three points but has played one game more. Pep Guardiola's side most recently breezed to a 3-0 win in its Champions League group stage contest against Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Tottenham, meanwhile, comes into the matchup fifth in the table. Spurs have won four consecutive league matches, with the latest victory coming West Ham in a 1-0 contest last weekend. Tottenham's Champions League struggles continued, though, with the club settling for a draw vs. PSV Eindhoven last week.

How to watch Monday's contest:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, NBC Universo Now, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

