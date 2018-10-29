How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham and Manchester City play in the Premier League on Monday, Oct. 29.

By Kaelen Jones
October 29, 2018

Manchester City visits Tottenham in a Premier League match on Monday, Oct. 29. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the contest as one of three unbeatens remaining in the Premier League, and it can go back atop the table with a win. Liverpool currently leads Man City by three points but has played one game more. Pep Guardiola's side most recently breezed to a 3-0 win in its Champions League group stage contest against Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Tottenham, meanwhile, comes into the matchup fifth in the table. Spurs have won four consecutive league matches, with the latest victory coming West Ham in a 1-0 contest last weekend. Tottenham's Champions League struggles continued, though, with the club settling for a draw vs. PSV Eindhoven last week.

How to watch Monday's contest:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: NBCSports.comNBC Sports LiveNBC Universo NowTelemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

