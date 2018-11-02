Premier League Names 6 Nominees on the Shortlist for October Player of the Month Award

The Premier League has named the shortlist for the October player of the month award.

Six players were nominated for the award, which was won by Lucas Moura and Eden Hazard in August and September respectively.

Nobody scored more goals last month than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who found the net five times in three games, including braces against Fulham and Leicester.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley celebrated his return from international exile with a very productive month, scoring in all three of the Blues' October fixtures and also providing three assists, including two in the 4-0 win over Burnley.

Anthony Martial scored his first Premier League goals since January, netting in all three of Manchester United's matches during October, including a brace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson was part of a forward line which scored nine goals last month, five of which he directly contributed to, scoring three and assisting two.

Fernandinho got a goal and an assist in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley, and no midfielder won more interceptions and tackles than the Brazilian.

Completing the shortlist is Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who helped the Seagulls to a 100% record during October with three clean sheets and several outstanding saves, particularly in the win over Wolves.

Fans can vote for their player of the month via the Premier League website until midnight on Monday 6 November.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri, Brighton's Chris Hughton and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe have been nominated for the manager of the month award.