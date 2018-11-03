David Wagner Delivers Positive Injury Update Ahead of Crunch Relegation Clash

David Wagner has revealed midfielder Danny Williams is the only injury doubt for Huddersfield Town ahead of their clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.

The two sides who find themselves in 19th and 20th in the Premier League table will face off at the Kirklees Stadium on Monday night it what already looks to be a must win game, with Huddersfield in search of their first win of the season whilst Fulham will look to snap their four game losing streak.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Both sides will want their best squads to select from for the encounter, and it looks as though Wagner will have all but one player to select from his squad after he revealed (via the Examiner Live ) that US international Williams will miss out on Monday, however Rajiv van la Parra and Abdelhamid Sabiri have both recovered from illnesses and are in contention to feature.

He said: "At the minute, it looks like that, apart from Danny Williams, everybody is in full contention for the weekend squad. We had some small illnesses with van La Parra, but he is back in training, and Sabiri, but he comes back into training today.



William Early/GettyImages

"There were some light knocks in training yesterday as well, but I think nothing serious. This means, apart from Danny Williams, it looks like I will have 22 players in training today and all of them are in contention for Monday."