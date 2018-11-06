Manchester City Owners Closing in on Purchasing Chinese Club to Add to Extensive Global Portfolio

Manchester City are said to be close to finalising a deal to purchase a club in China to add to their extensive global portfolio.

City's chiefs have full ownership of Australia's Melbourne City and Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, in addition to having part ownership of New York City FC, La Liga's Girona and Yokohama F Marinos in Japan. City have come under heavy criticism in the past for moving their players between the clubs that are under the City Football Group umbrella.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the club are looking to purchase Chinese second division side Chengdu Better City.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, travelled with club executives to open a second China office in Shenzhen two months ago, but claimed that City were focused on expanding the development of grassroots football across the world.

City had previously moved away from the Chinese market after making reservations about the rapid growth of the Chinese Super League, which indicates that, if they were to add to their current portfolio, then they would be looking to take over a lesser known second division club.

The Chinese season, for the lower leagues, will end in a few weeks and for that reason the announcement of the City Football Group’s new club will wait at least until the end of the calendar year.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Chengdu Better City, founded in 2014, recently went through a revamp and changed their name from Chengdu Qbao last March. They are currently managed by former Levante head coach Jose Carlos Granero.