WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Volley vs. Man United in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an incredible goal against his former club.

By Kaelen Jones
November 07, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Juventus a 1-0 lead against his former club Manchester United during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage match with an outrageous one-time finish.

The Portugese striker timed his run into the box perfectly before getting underneath an aerial pass from defender Leonardo Bonucci. Ronaldo struck the ball and slotted it by Manchester United goalie David de Gea on the nearside of the post, leaving the Spaniard standing still.

Ronaldo then proceeded to take his shirt off and flex his abdominal muscles. A fitting celebration for a sublime finish. Although, Manchester United did rally to win the match 2-1.

