LIVE: Juventus, Man United Tangle Again in Champions League

Watch the highlights of goals and key plays as Juventus and Manchester United meet in the Champions League group stage for a second time.

By Avi Creditor
November 07, 2018

For a second time in two weeks, Juventus and Manchester United meet on the Champions League stage, featuring a homecoming of sorts for a star player.

After Cristiano Ronaldo emerged victorious in his return to Old Trafford in Juventus's 1-0 win in their first Group H meeting, Paul Pogba will hope for the same in his return to Turin, where he spent four successful years before going back to the club where he began his career.

Juventus is in prime position in the group, winners of its first three games and sitting comfortably with nine points. Man United is more in need of a result, especially following Valencia's win over Young Boys earlier Wednesday, which provisionally bumped the Red Devils out of the top two in the group.

Ronaldo didn't score on his return to Old Trafford and he tried to force the issue in the 17th minute. Given the space to shoot from some 30 yards out on a right-sided angle, Ronaldo tried to fire one by David De Gea only to shoot wide of the post. It was De Gea who he beat for a memorable hat trick at the 2018 World Cup in Portugal's classic 3-3 draw vs. Spain.

Sami Khedira missed two opportunities to put Juventus in front, first having a blast saved by De Gea and then turning another chance from inside the box off the far post in the 35th minute.

The second came moments after Juan Cuadrado had forced a save from De Gea as well, with his deflected chance from the right side forcing the Spaniard's instincts to kick in. 

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Both teams return to action in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 27, with Juventus hosting Valencia and Manchester United hosting Young Boys. 

