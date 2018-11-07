Manchester City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The two sides previously faced one another in a group stage fixture on Oct. 23. Manchester City won the contest 3-0.

Man City enters the contest leading Group F with six points accumulated through three matches played. The English Premier League-leading side has won each of its last five fixtures across all competitions. The latest victory was a 6-1 romping of Southampton this past weekend in a league match.

Since losing to City in its previous Champions League game, Shakhtar Donetsk has rattled off four straight wins across all competitions. Most recently, the club beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in the Ukranian Premier League, where Shakhtar Donetsk is in first place with a 12-1-1 record and 37 points accumulated.

How to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.