Loaned Out Chelsea Star Michy Batshuayi Left Out of Valencia Squad Amid Struggle for Form

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi's loan spell at Valencia as not been as successful as the one he enjoyed at Borussia Dortmund injury last season.

The Belgian has scored just once in La Liga in 2018/19, as Valencia flounder in 15th place, while El Mundo report that the on loan front man has already found himself dropped by his manager in Spain.

Batshuayi, who was brought to Stamford Bridge in 2016 was a popular with the fans yet none of the Blues' coaches in his time at the club have been keen on using him.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/GettyImages

Antonio Conte evidently didn't think enough of him to allow him to start matches during Chelsea's run to the Premier League title in 2016'17, while he spent the second half of last term on loan in Germany.

New boss Maurizio Sarri also let the striker go out on loan, choosing Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as his preferred options at Stamford Bridge.

However, after scoring seven in ten in the Bundesliga in 2017/18, things aren't working out for Batshuayi in Spain so far.

Valencia manager Marcelino has left Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi out of the squad to face Getafe this weekend, deciding to go with Santi Mina instead.



He said the decision was a ‘technical’ one, because they ‘consider his output to be better’ (@Sport_Witness) pic.twitter.com/cixMQTxPlB — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 9, 2018

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in 14 games in all competitions so far this season. And it appears he's lost the confidence of Valencia boss Marcelino, who has decided to leave him out of the squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

The Belgium international was also benched for the Champions League fixture against Young Boys.