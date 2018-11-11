Chris Sutton Brands Tottenham 'Title Contenders' Following Their Win Over Crystal Palace

Chris Sutton has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could be contenders for the Premier League title this season after their slim win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Spurs weren't tipped to impress after failing to bring players in during the summer, and injuries have not been kind to them either. However, they seem to be doing just fine after recording their ninth league win of the season to find themselves five points adrift of leaders Manchester City in fourth place.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Are Spurs the new Arsenal," the former striker tweeted after the game. "Another 1-0 Spurs title contenders... you can’t rule them out."

Of course it's way too early to tell, but Tottenham are putting a strong case forward and fans can't be blamed for feeling a bit excited.

Juan Foyth scored the only goal of the match to hand the Lilywhites the crucial win. and the player has left his manager impressed with his important performance.

"Look, we just laugh about that situation because to improve you need to make mistakes, and only making mistakes can you find what it means, and that is going to help him to not repeat again the same situation," Mauricio Pochettino told reporters following the victory.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He is so clever and he has a lot of potential. He has quality and I don't have doubts that he only needs time, and games to improve and show his real quality."