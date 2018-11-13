Florentino Perez Set to Offer Santiago Solari Deal to Become Permanent Real Madrid Boss Until 2020

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and interim manager Santiago Solari are due to meet this week to discuss the form of Los Blancos, with reports suggesting that Perez will offer the Argentine a new contract until 2020.

Spanish rules prevent an interim coach from remaining in charge for longer than two weeks, but it looks as if the club has picked their man.

Solari - who played for Real under Vicente Del Bosque - was appointed caretaker manager of the club after Julen Lopetegui was sacked, but he was initially expected to only be in charge for two weeks as Perez sought a long-term option to steady the ship at the Santiago Bernabéu.


Yet Solari has guided Real to four consecutive victories in three different competitions, and Marca report that he appears to have done enough to convince Perez to grant him a new deal and make him permanent manager of Los Merengues (thus terminating his role as Castilla coach in the process).


The Spanish Football Association says it has received Solari's contract from Real Madrid - though there is yet to be a formal announcement from the club. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real's executive staff have apparently been impressed with Solari's tireless work ethic and low-maintenance style, which has rubbed off on his players as Los Blancos still find themselves in a position for domestic and European success this season.

Solari's two-year deal is a reflection of Perez's trust in him to get the job done, but Solari will surely be aware that a season without a single trophy could mean his tenure as Real boss will come to a swift end in the summer. 

For now, Solari and Perez have an opportunity to discuss their goals for the season as the international break begins, with Real facing an away trip to Eibar in La Liga in two weeks, before a tricky challenge against Roma in the Champions League, where a win will see them through to the knockout stages of the competition.

