Borussia Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho Set to Start England's Friendly Against the USA

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho is set to make his full England debut by starting in the upcoming friendly match against the USA.

The 18-year-old has been in electric form in Germany, racking up five goals and eight assists in 17 appearances. England manager Gareth Southgate rewarded Sancho with a call up to his last squad, and the winger made his debut during England's 0-0 draw with Croatia in October.

News of a potential starting role for Sancho comes from The Guardian, who state that Southgate will likely field some of his reserve players during Thursday's friendly in an attempt to keep his key players fit for Sunday's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

There are just 66 hours between the two fixtures, meaning Southgate will be reluctant to risk injury to his star players during the friendly. This will give the likes of Sancho a chance to shine, whilst first caps for Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk are also likely.

Harry Kane is not expected to start the match, which is being used as a tribute to legendary striker Wayne Rooney, who is set to make a late cameo which will allow fans to say goodbye to the country's record goalscorer.

Both Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling could also be rested against the USA ahead of the important clash with Croatia. England find themselves second in Group 4, three points ahead of Croatia and two behind leaders Spain.

Spain and Croatia will meet on Thursday in the final match of the group, which will have a huge impact on England. As it stands, England could finish in any position in the table, with both a first-placed finish and relegation still possible, meaning England will be desperate to defeat Croatia and ensure their safety in the tournament.

Victory over Croatia would move England to the top of the group, but Spain would need just a point against the Croats to finish in first place.