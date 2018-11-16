Brazil and Uruguay will play an international friendly match at a neutral site on Friday, Nov. 16. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Since bowing out in the quarterfinals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil has embarked on a four-game win streak. During the latest international period, the Brazilians ousted Saudi Arabia 2-0 before defeating Argentina 1-0. Brazil will face Cameroon next Tuesday after facing Uruguay.

Uruguay has lost each of its last two matches. It dropped a 2-1 result against South Korea, then lost 4-3 against Japan. Uruguay will face France next Tuesday following its bout with Brazil.

Friday's matchup marks the first between Uruguay and Brazil since March 2017. The Brazilians won, 4-1, and lead the all-time head-to-head series 37-17-21.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

