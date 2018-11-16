How to Watch Brazil vs. Uruguay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brazil and Uruguay play an international friendly in London on Friday, Nov. 16.

By Kaelen Jones
November 16, 2018

Brazil and Uruguay will play an international friendly match at a neutral site on Friday, Nov. 16. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Since bowing out in the quarterfinals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil has embarked on a four-game win streak. During the latest international period, the Brazilians ousted Saudi Arabia 2-0 before defeating Argentina 1-0. Brazil will face Cameroon next Tuesday after facing Uruguay.

Uruguay has lost each of its last two matches. It dropped a 2-1 result against South Korea, then lost 4-3 against Japan. Uruguay will face France next Tuesday following its bout with Brazil.

Friday's matchup marks the first between Uruguay and Brazil since March 2017. The Brazilians won, 4-1, and lead the all-time head-to-head series 37-17-21.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

