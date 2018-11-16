Manuel Pellegrini Admits He Has 'No Space' for High-Earning Trio in West Ham Lineup

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he has no room for three big players - Andy Carroll, Lucas Perez, and Angelo Ogbonna - in his side's starting lineup.

The statement comes after the club's head coach spoke to reporters following his team's 2-1 victory over Brentford in a friendly behind closed doors.

The game was an opportunity to give players, such as the trio who can't currently break into the first team, valuable playing time as to help their fitness and morale.

Good to see you back out there, AC! pic.twitter.com/ISrJuRi1w7 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 15, 2018

Speaking to the club's official website, the Hammers manager spoke to reporters and highlighted how important the run out was for his squad, saying: “It’s a good match for the boys and particularly for the players who are maybe not playing in every game. It was a very useful game because we played well, we played with intensity and so it was all OK."

He went on to name the players who would benefit from a friendly like this, as they are unlikely to feature in any of his upcoming starting teams. He explained: "For Andy Carroll, for Lucas Perez, for Angelo Ogbonna, they all put in good performances. At this moment we don’t have space for them in the [Premier League] starting XI, but they worked very hard today.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Hammers have made a hot-and-cold start to their 2018/19 campaign, with a combination of impressive wins and disappointing defeats throughout. They sit 13th on the Premier League table with 12 points from 12 games.

Injuries have certainly played their part in the disjointed campaign so far, with as many as nine first team stars all out at one time this term. But having someone like Andy Carroll return to fitness could be a big boost for the side

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Ham next face league leaders Manchester City in what should be a massive test for the club. Whoever is chosen to start for the Hammers in that game will have to be on their very best form if they want to come away with anything from the Premier League clash.