France can clinch first place in its UEFA Nations League group and a spot in the summer semifinals with a win or draw vs. the resurgent Netherlands in Rotterdam on Friday.

France leads the host Dutch by four points, but this will be Les Bleus' final game, while the Netherlands will conclude group play against Germany on Tuesday. If the Oranje can beat the reigning World Cup champions, it would set the stage for them to surprisingly win the group.

France won the first meeting between the two in September, when Olivier Giroud scored the game-winner in the 74th minute in Paris in a 2-1 result.

France had the best chance to strike first, with Antoine Griezmann snapping down a header from 10 yards out, only for Jasper Cillessen to make a clean, diving save in the 10th minute.

The Dutch came back with a chance of their own few minutes later, when Memphis Depay took a ball down off his chest and whipped in a quick shot on target, though Hugo Lloris got down and made the save without conceding a rebound.

The match remained in the middle third for the next quarter of an hour before World Cup standout fullback Benjamin Pavard nearly unleashed another memorable strike. The player whose goal won honors for the top strike in Russia ran onto a loose ball some 20 yards out and uncorked a vicious first-time shot, narrowly missing the crossbar as Cillessen went flying in desperation to try and stop it.

No other team has clinched a place in the Nations League semifinals yet. Portugal is in prime position to do so from Group 3, while Belgium will face Switzerland for the right to advance from Group 2. Group 4 is wide open, with Croatia and England playing for the right to advance. If they draw, then Spain will reach the semis.