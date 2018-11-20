France hosts Uruguay in an international friendly contest on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Kickoff from Stade de France in Paris is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

France enters the matchup coming off its first defeat since winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, as the French lost to the Netherlands 2-0 in UEFA Nations League contest on Friday. Les Bleus missed out on qualifying for the four-team Nations League finals and finished second in the group after the Netherlands' 2-2 draw vs. Germany on Monday.

Uruguay is coming off a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in a friendly on Friday. Uruguay has now lost three straight matches in international play and last won in September after beating Mexico 4-1.

The all-time head-to-head series between the two nations is currently split, 2-4-2, and the game is a rematch of a World Cup quarterfinals bout won by France this summer.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.