Tite Confirms Surprising Plans for Roberto Firmino in Brazil Friendly Amid Concerns Over Fatigue

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to start Brazil's international friendly against Cameroon on Tuesday, despite looking slightly tired and in need of a rest.

Firmino played the full 90 minutes in Brazil's friendly against Uruguay on Friday, but Seleção coach Tite has confirmed the forward will start against Cameroon too - a decision that will have angered some fans of Firmino's club side Liverpool, considering both fixtures are meaningless friendlies.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Firmino has largely played second fiddle to Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus for Brazil's starting striker position. However, Tite has given the Liverpool forward more responsibility recently with consecutive starts. 

"Roberto Firmino is still a new player in the national team and so it’s only fair to give him his chance to get used to that position and to create his understanding with the players around him," Tite told reporters (via the Mirror) before Brazil's game against Cameroon.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, Liverpool fans might worry slightly that their centre forward is being overworked amid concerns that the Brazilian is looking slightly fatigued. Firmino has only scored four goals so far this season for the Reds in all competitions, so he'll have some ground to catch up to the mark he set last year, when he tallied 27 goals and 17 assists.

Liverpool play Watford at Vicarage Road this coming weekend, and Klopp will hope Firmino is fully fit for the clash.

