Crystal Palace Keen on Galatasaray Winger as Roy Hodgson Explores Transfer Options

Galatasaray's attacking winger Garry Rodrigues has been linked with a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have been largely disappointing so far this season, and currently find themselves 16th in the Premier League table. As a result, Rodrigues has emerged as a transfer target, with the Cape Verde international having previously been tracked by both Everton and Newcastle.

A report from CalcioMercato claims that Palace have identified Rodrigues as a viable option, despite the fact that he has only scored three goals this season.

An influx of fresh blood could provide the impetus for Hodgson's side to haul themselves out of trouble though, with an apparent reliance on Wilfried Zaha to deliver the goods seemingly a worrying trend in south London.

The Eagles have only scored eight goals this season, and are only outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference. It's thought that Rodrigues is seen as a dynamic attacking threat, who can create and score chances from the wing, using his pace, dribbling skills and close control ability.

His club Galatasaray are unlikely to be keen on a sale, but may be persuaded to part company with the winger if Palace are able to tempt them with a substantial cash offer.

Palace do already have a wealth of wide attacking options at their disposal with the likes of Andros Townsend, Jason Puncheon, Max Meyer, Zaha and Jordan Ayew all able to play out wide.





However, a new, exciting and unpredictable asset in attack would likely go down well with Palace fans as they look to haul themselves out of danger.