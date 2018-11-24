Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona in a La Liga heavyweight clash on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona returns from the international break hoping to end a two-game winless stretch in all competitions. Barcelona played a 1–1 draw against Inter Milan in Champions League before most recently losing to Real Betis 4–3 in a La Liga match, in which Lionel Messi returned from a broken arm and scored twice.

Atletico Madrid enters the contest having won each of its past two matches across all competitions. Most recently, it topped Athletic Bilbao 3-2, thanks to Diego Godín's 91st-minute game-winner, and it is one of three clubs trailing Barcelona by a single point in La Liga's table.

Here' s how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

