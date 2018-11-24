How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona in a La Liga heavyweight clash on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Barcelona returns from the international break hoping to end a two-game winless stretch in all competitions. Barcelona played a 1–1 draw against Inter Milan in Champions League before most recently losing to Real Betis 4–3 in a La Liga match, in which Lionel Messi returned from a broken arm and scored twice.

Atletico Madrid enters the contest having won each of its past two matches across all competitions. Most recently, it topped Athletic Bilbao 3-2, thanks to Diego Godín's 91st-minute game-winner, and it is one of three clubs trailing Barcelona by a single point in La Liga's table.

Here' s how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)