Real Madrid continues life under new manager Santiago Solari when it travels to Eibar to resume play in La Liga after the international break.

Real Madrid has won all four of its matches in all competitions, including its last two in the league, since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui on the bench, and the former caretaker has been given a contract through 2021 as a result.

Real Madrid is up to sixth in La Liga after its rebound, while Eibar sits in 13th during an up-and-down season plagued by inconsistency to date.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

