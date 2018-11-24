How to Watch Eibar vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Eibar vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Avi Creditor
November 24, 2018

Real Madrid continues life under new manager Santiago Solari when it travels to Eibar to resume play in La Liga after the international break.

Real Madrid has won all four of its matches in all competitions, including its last two in the league, since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui on the bench, and the former caretaker has been given a contract through 2021 as a result.

Real Madrid is up to sixth in La Liga after its rebound, while Eibar sits in 13th during an up-and-down season plagued by inconsistency to date.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)